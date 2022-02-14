Traffic

More than 100 stuck on Amtrak train in Queens for hours

By Eyewitness News
HUNTERS POINT, Queens (WABC) -- An Amtrak Acela train has been stopped in Queens since Monday morning.

Train 2151 traveling from Boston to Washington, DC has been stopped in Hunters Point since 8:37 a.m. due to a power loss on the train.

Fortunately, there are no reports of any injuries to the 106 passengers or crew members.



Amtrak said that water and snacks were available and provided to help keep people comfortable during the wait.

"A rescue engine is on-site and should be moving the train into Moynihan Train Hall shortly," Amtrak said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

