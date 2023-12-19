Powerball drawing 12/20/23: Jackpot soars to $572M

Watch Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball has climbed above a half-billion dollars for the next drawing on Wednesday night!

Winning numbers on Monday were: 5-8-19-34-39 Powerball: 26

The Monday drawing produced more than 500,000 winning tickets across the country, including two tickets (NC, NY) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Wednesday's drawing will mark the fifth Powerball jackpot to soar above 500-million dollars this year.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $572 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $286.7 million.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over since the Oct. 11 drawing when a ticket in California won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion, the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Jackpot winners can either take the money as an immediate cash lump sum or in 30 annual payments over 29 years. Both advertised prize options do not include federal and jurisdictional taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and all winning tickets must be redeemed in the jurisdiction in which they are sold.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

10. $768.4 million, Powerball, Mar. 27, 2019, (one ticket: Wisconsin)

