$700M up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing

Will you be the one who wakes up Sunday morning $700 million richer?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We are inching our way closer to a $1 billion jackpot as we approach Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot currently sits at an estimated $700 million, which is the 10th biggest prize in lottery history.

The jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning them are one in 292 million for Powerball.

After Wednesday's drawing, no ticket matched all six numbers for a little under $650 million, but a ticket sold in New York won $2 million after matching five of the numbers and selecting Power Play.

In the New York LOTTO drawing on Wednesday night, someone with a ticket bought in Manhattan became $18.4 million richer.

That prize-winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan.

The climbing jackpot total for Powerball comes on the heels of a lucky player in Maine who recently won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

