Woman pleads guilty to stealing cousin's $1 million New York State Lottery jackpot

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman is facing up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing her cousin's New York State Lottery jackpot.
The Nassau County DA says the victim won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket in 2020.
Wishing to stay anonymous, he offered his cousin, Iris Amador Argueta, $50,000 to drive up from Virginia and cash in the ticket.
Authorities say she then presented him with forged paperwork, claiming he had only won $20,000.
He found out the truth after coming across a press release about the prize.
