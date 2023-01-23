Woman pleads guilty to stealing cousin's $1 million New York State Lottery jackpot

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman is facing up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing her cousin's New York State Lottery jackpot.

The Nassau County DA says the victim won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket in 2020.

Wishing to stay anonymous, he offered his cousin, Iris Amador Argueta, $50,000 to drive up from Virginia and cash in the ticket.

Authorities say she then presented him with forged paperwork, claiming he had only won $20,000.

He found out the truth after coming across a press release about the prize.

ALSO READ | NYC confronts the problem of unlicensed smoke shops

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.