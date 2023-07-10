Powerball drawing: Jackpot rises to $650M for Monday night

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $650 million for Monday night's drawing.

Watch the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings on ABC 7 New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to $650 million for tonight's big drawing, with a $328.2 million cash option after no one won on Saturday.

Saturday's numbers: 7, 23, 24, 32, 42, with 18 as the Powerball.

Three tickets--California, Colorado, and Illinois--matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

Nobody has won the jackpot since mid-April, 34 drawings ago.

The jackpot now ranks as the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot on record and the second-largest Powerball jackpot, so far, this year.

You can watch the Powerball drawings on abc7NY.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 10:59.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $480 million ($240.7 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, July 11.

No ticket matched all six numbers in the July 7 drawing: the white balls 8, 10, 17, 55 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 3.

The Mega jackpot has been growing since it was last won in New York on April 18, and it's the second consecutive July that Mega Millions has reached this level.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawings on abc7NY.com/lottery on Tuesday and Friday nights at 10:59.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $774.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

For more information about the New York lottery and to see lottery results, please visit nylottery.ny.gov

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

