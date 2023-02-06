Powerball jackpot climbs to $747M, drawing Monday night

Watch the Powerball drawing live on abc7NY.com at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays

If someone hits the winning numbers on Monday night, the jackpot would be the 5th biggest Powerball win of all-time.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot that has been rolling since last November is now up to an estimated $747 million ($403.1 million cash value) for the Monday drawing.

The jackpot eluded players for the 33rd time after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday - white balls 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball was 10.

It's not the grand prize, but a lottery player who bought their ticket in New Jersey did wake up $1 million richer

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on November 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million.

The climbing jackpot total for Powerball comes on the heels of a lucky player in Maine who recently won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of that game.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - CA

2. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI

4. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA

5. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD

6. $700 Million est. - Feb. 4, 2023

7. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA

8. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY

9. $632.6 Million - Jan. 5, 2022 - CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL

Top 10 U.S. Lottery Jackpots of All-TIme

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

