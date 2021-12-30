powerball

Powerball Jackpot grows to $483M after no big winner

By Eyewitness News
Powerball jackpot grows to $483M after no winner

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There were no winners in the final Powerball drawing of 2021, and the jackpot grew to $483 million, according to the game operator.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 02 - 06 - 09 - 33 - 39 and Powerball 11.

The next drawing will take place on January 1.



The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.



Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

CNN Wire and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

