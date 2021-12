Powerball Jackpot grows to $483M after no big winner

EMBED >More News Videos It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There were no winners in the final Powerball drawing of 2021, and the jackpot grew to $483 million, according to the game operator.The winning numbers Wednesday were 02 - 06 - 09 - 33 - 39 and Powerball 11.The next drawing will take place on January 1.You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.----CNN Wire and The Associated Press contributed to this report.----------