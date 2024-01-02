Powerball jackpot of $842.4 million won by single ticket in Michigan

Watch Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

Check out the winning numbers for Monday's Powerball drawing.

Check out the winning numbers for Monday's Powerball drawing.

Check out the winning numbers for Monday's Powerball drawing.

Check out the winning numbers for Monday's Powerball drawing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One person in Michigan is starting 2024 $842.4 million richer.

That's because their single ticket matched all winning Powerball numbers from Monday night's drawing.

Here are the Monday's winning numbers: 21, 49, 44, 42, 12 Powerball: 1

This was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Watch Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET right here!

It was the fourth Powerball jackpot to climb above half a billion dollars in 2023.

Tickets in Florida and Texas snagged $2 million and four tickets, including one in Connecticut, secured $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, 2023, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Jackpot winners can either take the money as an immediate cash lump sum or in 30 annual payments over 29 years. Both advertised prize options do not include federal and jurisdictional taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and all winning tickets must be redeemed in the jurisdiction in which they are sold.

2023 Powerball Jackpots

Feb. 6, 2023 - $754.6 million - WA

March 4, 2023 - $162.2 million - VA

April 19, 2023 - $252.6 million - OH

July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion - CA

Oct. 11, 2023 - $1.765 billion - CA

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

10. $768.4 million, Powerball, Mar. 27, 2019, (one ticket: Wisconsin)

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.