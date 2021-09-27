lottery

Powerball: $545 million jackpot up for grabs tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

Powerball: $545 million jackpot up for grabs tonight

The jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing now stands at $545 million, after no one won the top $528 million dollar prize in Saturday night's drawing.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 22-23-37-62-63 Powerball:19

There was a $2 million winner in Illinois, and $1 million winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but no one scored the top prize.

Last week, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan and won $432 million.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
No winner; Powerball jackpot surges past a half-billion dollars
Powerball jackpot approaches a half-billion dollars!
Mega Millions ticket worth $432 million sold in NYC
Mega Millions ticket worth $432 million sold in New York
TOP STORIES
Up to 5 people shot, 1 by an NYPD officer, in Upper Manhattan
Gabby Petito memorial service held on Long Island
NY COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers goes into effect
AccuWeather: Warm for fall
Showdown looms over vaccine mandate for teachers, NYC school workers
Vans being used as AirBnBs found on NYC streets
Sunday marks final night for San Gennaro in Little Italy
Show More
Tunnel to Towers 5K Run returns to NYC streets
Long Island's 2 counties grapple with high car deaths
Bronx community outraged after fresh produce confiscated, thrown away
Mural depicting Michael K. Williams overlooks Brooklyn subway entrance
Officials investigate after Amtrak crash involving train from Chicago
More TOP STORIES News