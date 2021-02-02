Society

Community comes together to help officer, father of 6 after stroke

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A community in Connecticut is coming together to help a police officer who recently suffered a stroke.

Lt. Praveen John, 51, is a 30-year veteran of the Norwalk Police Department.

He was off-duty on Jan. 12 when he had a stroke and went into the hospital.

John has a wife and six children and is unable to work. So his friend and co-worker, Officer Lee Young, started a GoFundMe campaign to help John and his family.

"He made a lot of connections with the residents of our town and we have gotten such an outreach of support for him from everyone in the community and that is why they decided to start the GoFundMe," a department spokesman said.

So far, the campaign has raised more than $32,000.

ALSO READ | Police: Woman doing donuts before driving into LI Sound during nor'easter
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic video shows first responders rescue two people from a vehicle submerged into Long Island Sound during the nor'easter on Monday afternoon.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorwalkconnecticutstrokepolice officergofundmecommunity
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Snowstorm Live Updates: Tri-State digging out from nor'easter
NYC vaccination sites set to reopen, Cuomo expanding eligibility
How much snow where you live?
1st civilian appointed to lead Jersey City police department
AccuWeather: Blustery but some sun
Above-ground subway, LIRR, Metro-North back in service
Show More
Ex-Mets manger, now with Angels, suspended over allegations
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
PD: Woman doing donuts before driving into LI Sound during storm
COVID Updates: 2 vaccines showing promising results against variants
NYC home believed to be part of Underground Railroad named landmark
More TOP STORIES News