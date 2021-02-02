Community comes together to help officer, father of 6 after stroke

Lt. Praveen John, 51, is a 30-year veteran of the Norwalk Police Department.
He was off-duty on Jan. 12 when he had a stroke and went into the hospital.
John has a wife and six children and is unable to work. So his friend and co-worker, Officer Lee Young, started a GoFundMe campaign to help John and his family.
"He made a lot of connections with the residents of our town and we have gotten such an outreach of support for him from everyone in the community and that is why they decided to start the GoFundMe," a department spokesman said.
So far, the campaign has raised more than $32,000.
ALSO READ | Police: Woman doing donuts before driving into LI Sound during nor'easter
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip