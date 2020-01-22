70-year-old woman randomly punched in head outside Brooklyn park

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating yet another unprovoked attack in New York City, this time involving a 70-year-old woman who was randomly punched as she walked outside Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

It happened last Thursday at 5:15 p.m. on Parkside Avenue.

Police say the suspect punched the woman in the back of the head and knocked her to the ground.

There was no exchange or interaction prior to the assault.

Fortunately, she was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

