Teenage boy and girl robbed at gunpoint in Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects after two teenagers were robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn's Prospect Park.The suspects were caught on camera.Investigators say the pair seen in surveillance video held a 18-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint just after 7 p.m. Sunday.The thieves stole the teens' shoes, wallets, bags and credit cards.Neither victim was injured.The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the two suspects responsible.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------