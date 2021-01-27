Protest in front of Brooklyn NYPD precinct turns violent, 4 arrested

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people have been arrested after a protest turned violent in front of an NYPD precinct in Brooklyn.

Video from social media appears to show police moving a large crowd away from the 71st precinct in Crown Heights Tuesday night before it turned violent.

The protest apparently stemmed from a different rally that started at the Barclays Center.

Charges are pending against three men and one woman.

