NYPD officer stable after being shot in back in Bronx; suspect in custody

The 31-year-old officer was shot after members of the Gun Violence Suppression Division saw the man on Lafayette Avenue near White Plains Road just before 10:30 p.m.
The suspect ran as police pulled over. Officers gave chase, and he turned and fired four times, striking the officer once in the lower back, just below his protective vest.
The officer fired once, but the 24-year-old suspect was not hit.
"Within minutes, within seconds, they were in a gunfight," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
The officer was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center by fellow officers, were he was in stable condition.
"He is in a lot of pain, but thankfully we expect him to make a full recovery," Shea said.
"It looks like he's going to make a very strong recovery. So we are counting our blessings tonight," Mayor de Blasio added.
The six-and-a-half-year veteran officer was surrounded by family at the hospital, many of them police officers themselves.
"They are very upset. They are very upset," Shea said. "But at the same time, they realize - probably an element of shock - how it could have been very different."
The suspect's gun was recovered on the ground at the scene.
MORE NEWS: Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
The officers are members of a unit that investigates past shootings and works to get guns off the streets.
Police would not elaborate on that investigation. The suspect has prior arrests in New York City and New Jersey.
"Here is an officer, young officer, out there on the streets of the Bronx, getting guns off the streets to save lives. That's what he does," the mayor said.
Charges in this shooting are pending .
It is the third shooting of an NYPD officer in the past three months. All the officers survived.
In November, two officers investigating a domestic violence complaint were shot in Queens in an exchange of gunfire that killed the suspect.
And on Christmas Eve, a police officer was shot in Brooklyn while responding to a call, also domestic violence.
ALSO READ: Driver injured after being pinned against own car in Manhattan hit-and-run
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip