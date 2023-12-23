Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors gather on 5th Avenue in attempt to disrupt Christmas shopping

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds are marching through 5th Avenue for a pro-Palestinian protest.

Social media posts promoting the protest shared messages like "no Christmas as usual," and it appears as though the protestors are attempting to disrupt Christmas shoppers.

The demonstrators started around 1 p.m. at 5th Avenue and 59th Street on Saturday.

Pro-Israel counter protestors gathered in Midtown in response.

No arrests have been made in connection to the protest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

