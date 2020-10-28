Protests over death of Walter Wallace Jr. erupt in violence in Brooklyn

In Downtown Brooklyn, protesters broke windows and started small fires.
At one point, a car ended up driving through some police officers who were trying to stop them.
The protests started over the death of Wallace Jr., who was killed in Philadelphia.
There were also protests in Philadelphia.
The NYPD says they have made several arrests.
