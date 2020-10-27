Looters ransack Philadelphia businesses during 2nd night of unrest | LIVE VIDEO

Walter Wallace

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7375049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows officers yelling 'put the knife down' before fatal shooting of Walter Wallace on October 26, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7396809" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Philly police officer suffered a broken leg after she was hit by a vehicle during overnight unrest stemming from the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Looters hit more businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7402660" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over looting in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7400554" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Looters hit several businesses in Philadelphia after officers fatally shoot Walter Wallace Jr. on October 26, 2020.

A city on alert

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7394326" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia Police Commissioner Outlaw provided an update after a man was shot and killed by police, sparking a night of protests and looting.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7399681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New cell phone video shows the moments after Philadelphia police shoot and kill Walter Wallace Jr. on October 26, 2020.

What happens next?

PHILADELPHIA -- A second night of unrest broke out in the City of Philadelphia following the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.Police said 27-year-old Wallace Jr., was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon. But his parents said Tuesday night that officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family's house three times on Monday.Catherine Wallace, his mother, said one of the times, "they stood there and laughed at us."The Wallace family's attorney, Shaka Johnson, said the man's wife, Dominique Wallace, is pregnant and is scheduled to have labor induced Wednesday. Two of Wallace's nine children briefly spoke at a news conference late Tuesday, along with Walter Wallace's mother and father."When you come to a scene where somebody is in a mental crisis, and the only tool you have to deal with it is a gun... where are the proper tools for the job?" Johnson said, arguing that Philadelphia police officers are not properly trained to handle mental health crises. Johnson said Wallace's brother had called 911 to request medical assistance and an ambulance.Video captured Wallace Jr.'s altercation with officers before he was killed."Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying.Police said the two officers fired their weapons and struck Wallace Jr. multiple times after he would not drop the weapon.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said each officer fired seven rounds, but it's not yet known at this time how many bullets struck the man.Both officers were wearing body cameras and were taken off street duty pending the investigation. Authorities say the officers did not have tasers."Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. Everyone involved including the officers will be forever impacted by this tragedy," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.About 500 people had gathered at a West Philadelphia park Tuesday night and began marching peacefully through the neighborhood, chanting and demanding the names of the officers who opened fire.After overnight looting in West Philadelphia, hundreds of people were back out ransacking businesses by nightfall.Chopper 6 was overhead as hundreds of people could be seen running in and out of businesses along Aramingo Avenue in the city's Port Richmond section, including a Foot Locker, Burlington, Target and Dollar General. Some could be seen with their hands full of merchandise, jumping in cars before police arrived.There was no immediate word of arrests Tuesday, but as a result of Monday's unrest, police say 76 people were arrested for burglary including three with guns, 11 were arrested for assaulting police officers, and three were arrested for failure to disperse. There are still several ongoing investigations not included in the numbers, Outlaw said.Police had previously said 30 officers were injured in the Monday night unrest, most of them hit with thrown objects like bricks. One officer was still hospitalized Tuesday with a broken leg after being purposely run over by a pickup truck, police said.Philadelphia police are urging residents in the northern and western sections to remain indoors. Police issued the advisory for the following districts: 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26th.Outlaw said officers would also be stationed across certain parts of the city to quell any violence.There was no mention of any curfew in the city.At the direction of Governor Tom Wolf, and PEMA, the Pennsylvania National Guard is mobilizing several hundred members in support of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management and assist Philadelphia police in protecting life, property and the right to peacefully assemble and protest.Commissioner Outlaw said the shooting investigation is still ongoing.The department is completing a threat assessment on whether to release the names of the officers involved. Outlaw said the names would be released as long as that does not put the officers' safety at risk."We ask the public for its patience as this investigation moves forward. We're confident that investigators will conduct an exhaustive and transparent review of all the facts related to this tragic incident," said FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby.Outlaw said it has not been determined when or if the officers' bodycam footage will be released. She expects to release more info about the investigation within 48 hours.