localish pets

Pug joins her family at the dinner table

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

This pug joins her family at the table!

VILLA PARK, Ill -- Villa Park resident Tanya Nelson said she always knew her pug Mia was a special pup, but it wasn't until Mia decided to join the family dinner that Nelson was convinced her dog was different.

"She has a personality of her own. One day she decided she would just sit herself at the table. The funny thing is, that we don't even eat at the table," said Nelson.

Mia, a 3-year-old pug, has been capturing the hearts of many. Due to restaurants not allowing indoor dining during the height of the pandemic, the Nelson's would order in a lot. That's when Mia developed another interesting habit: running to a seat at the dinner table anytime anyone would step foot in the house.

"She doesn't know she's little," said Nelson. "I am not even sure she knows she's a dog."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
villa parkdogspetlocalish petslocalishwls
LOCALISH PETS
This pug joins her family at the table!
5 tips to snap the perfect photo of your pet
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
TikTok tortoise tips scale at 175 lbs.
TOP STORIES
Hochul's 1st day: Ceremonial swear-in, speech to New Yorkers
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
New video of man wanted in shooting of bystander near Penn Station
Woman dies after testing positive for COVID-19 on Carnival cruise
NJ woman accused of running unlicensed veterinary clinic
Cuomo clemency pick, Brink's getaway driver, sparks outrage
Tortoise seen attacking, eating bird in wild for first time: VIDEO
Show More
Cuomo loses Emmy hours after resigning from office
COVID could be under control by spring if vaccinations go up: Fauci
Eating 1 hot dog may take half an hour off your life, research finds
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul
Vaccinated CA couple stuck in Italy after positive COVID test
More TOP STORIES News