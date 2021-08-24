Pug joins her family at the dinner table

VILLA PARK, Ill -- Villa Park resident Tanya Nelson said she always knew her pug Mia was a special pup, but it wasn't until Mia decided to join the family dinner that Nelson was convinced her dog was different."She has a personality of her own. One day she decided she would just sit herself at the table. The funny thing is, that we don't even eat at the table," said Nelson.Mia, a 3-year-old pug, has been capturing the hearts of many. Due to restaurants not allowing indoor dining during the height of the pandemic, the Nelson's would order in a lot. That's when Mia developed another interesting habit: running to a seat at the dinner table anytime anyone would step foot in the house."She doesn't know she's little," said Nelson. "I am not even sure she knows she's a dog."