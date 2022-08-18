Animal rights advocates urge Gov. Hochul to sign anti-puppy mill bill

Backers say the proposal shuts down the "puppy mill-to-pet store" pipeline

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Animal rights advocates are calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a bill banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores.

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, who sponsored the bill, other elected officials joined the advocates in calling for the signing of the recently-passed Puppy Mill Pipeline legislation.

"Female dogs that were executed, literally shot because they were incapable of giving birth any longer," he said. "Animals sitting in their own feces in small cages for days at a time. Awful, awful things. And there is not a single pet store that sells animals that is not touched by the puppy mill industry."

Backers of the legislation say the proposal shuts down the "puppy mill-to-pet store" pipeline by stopping the sale of animals bred for pet stores.

It passed the State Senate in May and the State Assembly in June.

In the Assembly, it was sponsored by Manhattan Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal, who was also in attendance.

There are similar bills in California, Maryland and Illinois.

