WATCH: The death of Queen Elizabeth and the tributes underway before her funeral

EMBED <>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12235428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It has been a week of pomp and pageantry, but also sadness and sorrow as the nation and the world remember Queen Elizabeth II.

It has been a week of pomp and pageantry, but also sadness and sorrow as the nation and the world remember Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.