Man shot in neck outside Queens bar after dispute

The 37-year-old man was shot in front of a bar located at 179-25 Hillside Avenue in Jamaica around 3:45 a.m. after a dispute outside the bar, police said.
The victim was shot in the neck. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is in critical condition.
ALSO READ | 89-year-old critical after being hit by car in Queens
It's unclear if the victim was the intended target or not. However, police said he does not have a criminal history.
Also unclear was how many suspects were involved, but police believe there was more than one.
So far, there have been no arrests.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip