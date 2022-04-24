Man shot in neck outside Queens bar after dispute

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man was severely injured after he was shot in the neck outside a bar in Queens Sunday morning.

The 37-year-old man was shot in front of a bar located at 179-25 Hillside Avenue in Jamaica around 3:45 a.m. after a dispute outside the bar, police said.

The victim was shot in the neck. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is in critical condition.

ALSO READ | 89-year-old critical after being hit by car in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

An 89-year-oold was hit by a car in Long Island City.



It's unclear if the victim was the intended target or not. However, police said he does not have a criminal history.

Also unclear was how many suspects were involved, but police believe there was more than one.

So far, there have been no arrests.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensjamaicabarshootingman shot
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 businesses damaged in overnight fire in Queens
Suspect wanted for stealing flatbed truck, hitting pedestrian in NYC
Blinken Ukraine: Steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
Yankees fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun
Friends gather to remember teen who drowned in NJ pond
Show More
Man killed in Bronx triple shooting
89-year-old critical after being hit by car in Queens
1 critical, 2 others injured in Bronx apartment fire
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
'Beauty and the Beast' party held for 4-year-old cancer patient
More TOP STORIES News