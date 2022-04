EMBED >More News Videos Police say David Bonola had an on-and-off relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- An 89-year-old woman was hit by a car in Queens, police say.A man struck her while exiting a shopping center parking lot on 48th Street near Northern Boulevard in Long Island City.The victim is in critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital.The driver remained at the scene.Police are investigating the crash.----------