Mother, young son traumatized after violent home break-in in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11590238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a man who stole a car with an 11-year-old boy inside, and the victims are speaking to Michelle Charlesworth about the harrowing ordeal.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who broke into a home in Queens, leaving a mother and her young son traumatized.The robbery was reported Feb. 7 just before 11 p.m. at a home near Liberty Avenue and 104th Street.A 41-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were sleeping in a bedroom at the time of the break-in.One of the men punched the woman in her face, stomach and back -- demanding cash and jewelry -- before they forced her and her child into a bathroom while they ransacked the home.They took cash, a cellphone, three rings and a pair of earrings totaling about $4,000 before getting away.She said even though it was two weeks ago, when she goes to sleep at night, she sees the man in front of her."When I opened my eyes there was this big guy in front of me...he said if you scream I'm going to kill you," she said.After she was assaulted and the child started screaming, she said the robber went after her son."He said 'shut the baby's mouth, I'm going to twitch his neck,'" she said.He even threw the child to the ground.After they were put in the bathroom, the mother says she quickly locked the door and at times, her little boy helped her think."My son says open the window and call aunty...he got my attention because I was so traumatized," she said.Her landlord heard her cries for help and called the police as the two suspects took off.While they both suffered bruises, the emotional scars run deeper and her son is now on edge."He says 'do you hear something knocking, is the guy coming to beat you up again,'" the victim said.She hopes that by speaking out, someone will recognize the suspects and they will be caught.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------