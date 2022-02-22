Man steals car with 11-year-old boy inside from NYC supermarket parking lot

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who carjacked a vehicle in East Harlem with an 11-year-old boy inside.

Authorities say the father left his son in an SUV while he ran into City Fresh Market on Sunday when an unknown man drove off with his car and child.

About 20 minutes later, the man let the boy out of the car at the corner Bolton and Lafayette streets.

Once outside the vehicle, the child used his cellphone to call his father and tell him of his location.

Police located the boy and reunited him with his father.

The child said that while he was inside the vehicle, the man sideswiped two parked cars causing him to sustain minor neck pain.

He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals in Harlem, where he was treated and released.

That same night, police say the man was seen inside a BP gas station on Hillside Avenue, stealing a cell phone charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

