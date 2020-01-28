3 killed in wrong-way crash on Grand Central Parkway in Queens

GLEN OAKS, Queens (WABC) -- Three people are dead following a wrong-way crash on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens.It happened around 6 a.m. Saturday near the Cross Island Parkway in Glen Oaks.Police say a car traveling eastbound in the westbound fast lane hit another car near exit 23.Two men in the car going the wrong way, both died. The passenger who was killed was identified as Sayquan Hallums, 36 of Schenectady.Passenger Megan Ann Smith, 26, of Queens, who was in the other car died.The driver of that car, tentatively identified as a man from Williston Park, is listed in critical condition.The westbound Grand Central Parkway was shut down at exit 25 for nearly four hours as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.It finally reopened just before 10 a.m.Investigators are working to determine what led to the deadly crash.----------