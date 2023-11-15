43-year-old man killed by carjacker who stole victim's vehicle and ran him over in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A man attempting to stop a carjacking was run over and killed by his own vehicle in Queens on Wednesday.

The deadly incident happened just after 3 p.m. at 85th Street and 25th Avenue.

Police say a 43-year-old man was at the intersection when he discovered a man breaking into his vehicle.

The suspect then entered the victim's vehicle, struck him with the car and then fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the suspect, who fled in a white BMW.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

