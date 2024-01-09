2 people killed after fire breaks out inside Queens home

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Two people were killed after a two-alarm fire broke out inside a home in Queens Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene just after 6 p.m.

Crews encountered heavy fire in the basement and the first and second floor of the home.

They found two people, one male and one female, on the second floor of the home and quickly removed them.

Both victims were pronounced dead on scene.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

