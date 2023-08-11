A 93-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out at a mixed-use building at 98-01 101st Avenue in Queens on Friday.

93-year-old woman killed in fire at building in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A 93-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out inside a building in Queens on Friday.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a mixed-use building at 98-01 101st Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

The 93-year-old victim was found unconscious and unresponsive on the second floor. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she later died.

Two other people were injured in the fire, including a firefighter who suffered a minor injury.

The fire was placed under control just before 3 p.m.

FDNY officials say an e-bike was found at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

