93-year-old woman killed in fire at building in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A 93-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out inside a building in Queens on Friday.
The fire broke out on the second floor of a mixed-use building at 98-01 101st Avenue around 1:40 p.m.
The 93-year-old victim was found unconscious and unresponsive on the second floor. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she later died.
Two other people were injured in the fire, including a firefighter who suffered a minor injury.
The fire was placed under control just before 3 p.m.
FDNY officials say an e-bike was found at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.