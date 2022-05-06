Man struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Queens

It happened on 31st Avenue at 33rd Street at around 3:35 a.m. Friday.
The pedestrian was attempting to cross 31st Avenue when he was struck by a westbound black sedan.
The driver did not stop.
The pedestrian was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition with multiple traumas.
The vehicle has not been found.
No arrests have been made.
