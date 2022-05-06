Man struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11821096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Giuseppe Canzani, charged in a fatal shooting in Queens, reportedly said victim Anna Torres was a "witch" who had cursed him to his death. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A 33-year-old man was struck and critically injured in a hit and run in the Astoria section of Queens.It happened on 31st Avenue at 33rd Street at around 3:35 a.m. Friday.The pedestrian was attempting to cross 31st Avenue when he was struck by a westbound black sedan.The driver did not stop.The pedestrian was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition with multiple traumas.The vehicle has not been found.No arrests have been made.----------