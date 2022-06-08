Officer hurt after being struck by stolen vehicle in Queens: police

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An officer suffered a broken leg after being hit by a vehicle fleeing from police in Queens Tuesday night.The incident unfolded just after 7 p.m. at Guy R Brewer Blvd. and 109th Street in Jamaica, where police found a man spray painting a black Honda Accord.As police approached the suspect, authorities say the man jumped into the vehicle he was vandalizing and attempted to drive away.In the escape, the suspect struck a police officer with the vehicle, leaving him with a broken leg.Police said the suspect and his accomplice have been caught.They said the black Honda Accord appeared to be stolen.The officer was taken to Jamaica, where he's listed in stable condition.----------