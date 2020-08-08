Weather

Isaias Aftermath: Queens residents frustrated, still in the dark

By
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- More than 30,000 people still do not have power - and more than half of them are from Queens.

A large tree that ripped from the soil continues to rest on a Flushing home. Neighbors can't believe they are spending another night looking at its roots.

"What's going on in the city is not right," said one neighbor.

Poles are still down throughout South Ozone Park, creaking a wiry, tangled mess of dangerous electrical lines.

A gas station is still in the dark, and the James Romanelli-Stephen home is still operating with limited power - something that didn't happen during Hurricane Sandy.

RELATED: Widespread damage, power outages across Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

Some 105,000 remained without power on Long Island Thursday after Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage, downing trees and power lines and leaving almost half of PSEG's 1.



City crews have been hopping from location to location to clear and chop trees blocking roadways - something that needs to happen before the electrical lines are fixed or replaced.

Many people are still frustrated there have not been more efforts to get the power back on sooner. They want their neighborhoods back to normal and all the dangling safety hazards removed.

Con Edison says most people should have power restored by Sunday night.

Tree removal will continue through most of next week.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherflushingnew york cityqueenspower outagetropical storm isaiasweathercon edhurricane isaiasstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
What to know about Trump's COVID-related executive orders
Where COVID checkpoints are located in NYC
Car crashes into traffic light, injures 3 people in NYC
Widespread damage and power outages across Long Island
Video: Armed suspect steals cigarettes from Brooklyn deli
Suspect shot after lunging at officers with knife, police say
Show More
95% of NYC power to be restored by Sunday night, Con Edison says
Generator causes carbon monoxide poisoning at Long Island home
COVID-19 Updates: Small-business help program set to expire
Onion recall expands as CDC reports 244 additional salmonella cases
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently
More TOP STORIES News