3 NYPD officers injured in car crash in Queens; 2 people arrested

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Three NYPD officers were injured after a car collided into their vehicle in Queens Thursday night.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Merrick Blvd. and Baisley Blvd.
The three officers were taken to a nearby hospital where they are expected to survive.
Two people have been arrested. Charges against them are pending.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.