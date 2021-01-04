Queens Place Mall all clear after suspicious package, dog rescued

A suspicious vehicle was first spotted around 8:30 a.m.
It had a small can-like object attached to it, which may have been an intentional hoax. A Black Lives Matter sign was attached to the can.
Additionally, NYPD officers rescued a husky that was trapped inside the vehicle. They immediately gave the dog some water. It is not known how long the dog was left inside.
UPDATE: The suspicious package in the @NYPD110Pct has been deemed a hoax device.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021
Immediately upon responding to the initial scene, officers from @NYPDCT and @NYPDSpecialops rescued this husky that was trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Ik9Q8ZEo6q
Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle.
