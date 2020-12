Woman reunited with beloved dachshund Luca swiped from outside Manhattan deli

EMBED >More News Videos Luca, a 7-year-old red long-haired dachshund with black fringed ears, was taken from outside the Garden of Eden Market on the Upper West Side two days after Christmas.

Thanks to the 24th Precinct @NYPDDetectives - Luca was reunited with his owner this evening. Thank you to the entire #UWS community for spreading the word. #bettertogether pic.twitter.com/MoZAVqhYhF — NYPD 24th Precinct (@NYPD24Pct) December 31, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Police say images show the woman inside the Arlo Hotel in SoHo attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. before running off.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New York City woman has been reunited with her beloved dog after video was released of the man who swiped the pooch from outside a Manhattan deli.Luca, a 7-year-old red long-haired dachshund with black fringed ears, was taken from outside the Garden of Eden Market on Broadway between 107th and 108th streets on the Upper West Side around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 27.Victoria de Grazia said her boyfriend was only in the store for a couple of minutes, but that was long enough for the man to steal her dog.The incident was caught on surveillance camera, and authorities say someone recognized Luca from media reports and called police, telling them the dog was spotted on Villa Avenue in the Bronx.When police arrived, the dog was there -- but no suspect or caller.The dog was returned de Grazia, and police are still looking for the man who took him.The video showed the man bending down to pet the dog before untying its leash. He continued petting Luca, then looked around, picked up the dog, and walked away."Look at that, what a bum," de Grazia said. "He just picked him up and carried him away. Little Luca just looks around, and my heart drops."----------