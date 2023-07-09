50-year-old man riding scooter critical after colliding with Honda SUV in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A 50-year-old man riding a scooter is in critical condition after colliding with an SUV in Queens on Sunday.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. when a Honda Odyssey and a scooter collided at the intersection of 28th Avenue and 42nd Street, according to police.

The 50-year-old man was riding the scooter. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

The 22-year-old driving the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.