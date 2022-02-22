23-year-old man shot, killed in Queens; Search on for suspects

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11586320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the new safety plan and recent subway violence.

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Queens Monday night.Police say the shooting happened on Mexico Street in the St. Albans section of Queens around 4 p.m.They say the victim was shot twice in the chest.He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police say eight shell casings were recovered at the scene.They are searching for three male suspects.No arrests have been made and there's no word yet on a motive.