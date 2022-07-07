Woman hospitalized after being shot in chest in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Queens Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in front of 111-55 142nd Street in the Jamaica section.

Police say a woman was shot in the chest in front of the location.

ALSO READ: Man frustrated after Queens home set ablaze by illegal fireworks from nearby July 4th party
EMBED More News Videos

Fed up and frustrated, Shariff Khan talked exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson after illegal fireworks set his home on fire during Fourth of July celebrations on Monday.



She was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police she was walking when she saw two vehicles shooting at each other, and that's when she felt pain.

The victim has yet to be identified and no further details have been released.


An investigation is underway.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensjamaicanew york citywoman shotshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man slashed, nearly killed after inadvertent bump in subway station
7 On Your Side hunts for driver after ice cream truck hit and run
Woman pinned under bus, rescued after being struck in crosswalk
406 NYC arrests among 1,500 in U.S. crackdown on outstanding warrants
Beloved New Jersey deli to close after 120 years in business
Dog rescued from water after swimming 1.5 miles off NJ coast
AccuWeather: Not as warm
Show More
Restaurant demolition to pave way for NY revitalization project
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
NYC Ferry costing taxpayers millions, audit finds
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
More TOP STORIES News