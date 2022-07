Woman hospitalized after being shot in chest in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Fed up and frustrated, Shariff Khan talked exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson after illegal fireworks set his home on fire during Fourth of July celebrations on Monday.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Queens Wednesday night.The incident happened around 8 p.m. in front of 111-55 142nd Street in the Jamaica section.Police say a woman was shot in the chest in front of the location.She was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.The victim told police she was walking when she saw two vehicles shooting at each other, and that's when she felt pain.The victim has yet to be identified and no further details have been released.An investigation is underway.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.