Woman hospitalized after being shot in chest in Queens

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in front of 111-55 142nd Street in the Jamaica section.
Police say a woman was shot in the chest in front of the location.
She was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
The victim told police she was walking when she saw two vehicles shooting at each other, and that's when she felt pain.
The victim has yet to be identified and no further details have been released.
An investigation is underway.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
