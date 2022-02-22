61-year-old man slashed in arm outside Queens subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11586320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the new safety plan and recent subway violence.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was slashed outside a subway station in Queens Monday night.Police say a 61-year-old man was walking home around 7 p.m. when he was approached by unknown individual who slashed him.They say the incident happened along Judge Street near the Elmhurst Avenue M/R train station.The victim then walked into the subway station, where he asked a token birth clerk for help.He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital , where he's expected to survive.It's not clear what led up to the slashing or if any words were exchanged between the suspect and victim.So far, police have made no arrests.----------