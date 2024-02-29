Severe wind, rain downs trees in Queens; no injuries reported

QUEENS (WABC) -- Wednesday night's storm left widespread power outages and debris across Queens.

In Glendale, sparks were flying from downed power lines. More powerlines were taken down on Myrtle Avenue.

Tree branches still littered the streets Thursday morning.

A truck owner says a tree that fell on his truck nearly missed a family member who was walking near their house.

The wind brought down the power lines that caused that tree to fall on 160th Avenue and 102nd Street toward Howard Beach.

Power outages have been reported across New York and New Jersey.

In Sunnyside, the FDNY was called to 46th Street at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of unstable scaffolding.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.

