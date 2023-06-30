14-year-old dies after subway surfing in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A 14-year-old teen has died after subway surfing in Queens on Thursday.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at Queens Boulevard and 33rd Street.

The boy fell off a subway car and onto the tracks.

He did not fall onto the street.

The victim was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead a few hours later.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.