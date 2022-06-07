Water main break floods homes, cars in Long Island City, Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A large water main break flooded cars parked next to the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, Queens.

The main broke at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, quickly flooding Vernon Boulevard and 41st Road.

Area residents reported water up to the window level of vehicles parked on the street.

Flooding has also been reported inside 41-12 Vernon Boulevard, a city-run housing authority building.



The FDNY was checking other buildings for flooding and structural damage.

Officials from the city's Department of Environmental Protection, buildings department and emergency management office are all responding.

