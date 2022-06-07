Water main break floods homes, cars in Long Island City, Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A large water main break flooded cars parked next to the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, Queens.The main broke at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, quickly flooding Vernon Boulevard and 41st Road.Area residents reported water up to the window level of vehicles parked on the street.Flooding has also been reported inside 41-12 Vernon Boulevard, a city-run housing authority building.The FDNY was checking other buildings for flooding and structural damage.Officials from the city's Department of Environmental Protection, buildings department and emergency management office are all responding.----------