Quick acting officers save life of construction worker at Laguardia Airport

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Officers are being praised for their quick action that save the life a construction worker at Laguardia Airport.Five Port Authority police officers responded to a call from a construction site near Terminal D Monday morning.The officers found a 57-year-old construction worker without a pulse.They quickly jumped into action by performing CPR and used a defibrillator to revive him.The man was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.It's not clear exactly what caused his medical emergency.----------