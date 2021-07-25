5 killed in head-on collision on Montauk Highway in Suffolk County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10908481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man is facing manslaughter and driving while intoxicated charges following a crash that killed a mother and her young daughter in Queens Saturday.

QUOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Five people were killed when two cars collided head-on in Suffolk County Saturday.Police said a Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on Montauk Highway in Quogue around 11:19 p.m. when it veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Toyota Prius.Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, a fifth victim was pronounced dead at Southampton Hospital.One other person was injured and is listed in critical condition.Police said that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor.----------