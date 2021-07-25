5 killed in head-on collision on Montauk Highway in Suffolk County

Police said a Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on Montauk Highway in Quogue around 11:19 p.m. when it veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Toyota Prius.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, a fifth victim was pronounced dead at Southampton Hospital.
One other person was injured and is listed in critical condition.
Police said that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor.
