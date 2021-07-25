5 killed in head-on collision on Montauk Highway in Suffolk County

EMBED <>More Videos

5 killed in head-on collision on Long Island

QUOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Five people were killed when two cars collided head-on in Suffolk County Saturday.

Police said a Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on Montauk Highway in Quogue around 11:19 p.m. when it veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Toyota Prius.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, a fifth victim was pronounced dead at Southampton Hospital.

One other person was injured and is listed in critical condition.

Police said that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor.

MORE NEWS: Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed mother, daughter
EMBED More News Videos

A man is facing manslaughter and driving while intoxicated charges following a crash that killed a mother and her young daughter in Queens Saturday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
quoguesuffolk countycar crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
Child hospitalized after fall from 10th floor balcony: Police
AccuWeather: More humid & spotty t-storms
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed mother, daughter
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
Police discover dead body in Central Park; investigation underway
Long Island nurse fatally stabbed after finishing shift
Show More
Group attacks man walking dog in Queens park
Comedian Jackie Mason dies at 93
Man charged in series of attacks inside Inwood park
Black car buyer's experience marred by dealer's 'racist' Facebook post
Imprisoned 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, 77, dies in California
More TOP STORIES News