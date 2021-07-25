Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed mother, daughter in Queens

Tyrone Absolam, 42, also faces vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and assault charges.
Police said Absolum was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Rockaway Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. when the 2018 Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a 2020 Chevy Cruze that was making a left turn off of the eastbound lanes of Rockaway Boulevard and onto northbound Guy R Brewer Boulevard.
Diana Granobles, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, were inside that other vehicle.
They were taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.
Absolam was also taken to Jamaica Hospital, along with a 38-year-old female passenger.
He was reported in serious condition while her condition was critical.
Also in his vehicle were a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, they were taken to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children's Medical Center, both in serious but stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad.
