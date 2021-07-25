Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed mother, daughter in Queens

By Eyewitness News
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed mother, daughter

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man is facing manslaughter and driving while intoxicated charges following a crash that killed a mother and her young daughter in Queens Saturday.

Tyrone Absolam, 42, also faces vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and assault charges.

Police said Absolum was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Rockaway Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. when the 2018 Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a 2020 Chevy Cruze that was making a left turn off of the eastbound lanes of Rockaway Boulevard and onto northbound Guy R Brewer Boulevard.

Diana Granobles, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, were inside that other vehicle.

They were taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Absolam was also taken to Jamaica Hospital, along with a 38-year-old female passenger.

He was reported in serious condition while her condition was critical.

Also in his vehicle were a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, they were taken to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children's Medical Center, both in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad.

