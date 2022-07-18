Grocery store owner fatally shot inside New Jersey business

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 46-year-old grocery store owner was fatally shot inside his business in Newark Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the store on the 200 block of South 10th Street.

The victim was identified as Rabel Ramos-Gomez, of Belleville.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

