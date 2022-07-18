Grocery store owner fatally shot inside New Jersey business

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the store on the 200 block of South 10th Street.
The victim was identified as Rabel Ramos-Gomez, of Belleville.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
Calls will be kept confidential.
ALSO READ | With shark bites increasing, what to know if you encounter one while swimming
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube