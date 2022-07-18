Grocery store owner fatally shot inside New Jersey business

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12054401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An expert tells Eyewitness News what you need to know if you encounter a shark while swimming. Chatee Lans has more

NEWARK (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 46-year-old grocery store owner was fatally shot inside his business in Newark Sunday afternoon.It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the store on the 200 block of South 10th Street.The victim was identified as Rabel Ramos-Gomez, of Belleville.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.Calls will be kept confidential.----------