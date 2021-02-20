Rally held in Harlem after uptick of violent attacks against Asians

The NYPD has been slow to classify the attacks as hate crimes.
"Asian Americans - we work hard and were raised to work hard. This attack is being done by a very small bad actor," said rallygoer Van Le.
Four Asians were attacked in the last week, including a 71-year-old woman who was punched in the face on a subway platform in Midtown, and a 52-year-old woman attacked outside a bakery in Flushing, suffering a gash to her head, requiring ten stitches.
Rev. Al Sharpton also condemned the attacks.
"The results are, we have seen a rise against people in the Asian community. We should not have laryngitis when we see Asians being attacked," he said.
The NYPD has been criticized for failing to classify the attacks as racially-motivated hate crimes, because no words were exchanged, but in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, they say they are rethinking that, and it is something that the Asian Hate Crimes Task Force is now working on.
"Just because we don't have the evidence yet, doesn't mean we're not investigating it as a hate crime," says Asian Hate Crimes Task Force Commanding Officer Stewart Loo.
In 2020, there were 29 attacks on Asian-Americans, according to the NYPD. 24 were spurred by prejudice due to the coronavirus. In 2019, there were just three.
"We do not need to be anything but unequivocal against hate against Asian Americans," Rev. Sharpton added, "If anybody ought to stand together, it's us."
One person has been caught in one of the attacks - he has already been charged and released.
There is a solidarity walk on Saturday night in Chinatown, organized by Safe Walks, to show further support for the Asian community.
Rev. Sharpton will also hold a rally in Washington Square Park on Sunday at 2 p.m.
----------
