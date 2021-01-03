Activists in LA call for arrest of woman who wrongly accused Black teen of stealing phone at NYC hotel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9147997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Keyon Harrold, a jazz musician, says a woman falsely accused his son, who is Black, of stealing her iPhone in a New York City hotel.

Keyon Harrold and his son -- along with mother Kat Harrold and attorney Ben Crump -- speak out after they say a woman attacked the Black 14-year-old, accusing him of stealing her phone.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- There are renewed calls to arrest the woman seen on video wrongly accusing a 14-year-old Black teenager of stealing her phone.Although she has not been formally identified by NYC police, activists in Los Angeles say that is where she lives and they want police in California to take her into custody.Civil rights activists gathered outside LAPD North Hollywood Police Station on Saturday to call for her arrest.The encounter with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo went viral. It turns out the woman had left her phone in an Uber.She also went after both the teen and his father, Grammy-winning musician Keyon Harrold, who was recording the incident.The video shows the woman falsely accusing the teen of stealing her phone and then lunging at him and his father while trying to grab his phone. Keyon Harrold Sr. says she scratched him as he tried to protect his son."This could have gone very wrongly if I had come down after my son," he said. "The idea of trauma goes above any charge that we may have...I bring my son places where he shouldn't have to deal with injustices and shouldn't have to be profiled."The NYPD says it is considering charges against the woman, ranging from assault to attempted robbery.----------