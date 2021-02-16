Worker seriously injured by valve cap during pressure test at Ramapo college

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10340691" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new season premiere of American Idol brings back the celebrity judges of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. But in the first auditions the daughter of former President Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway, Claudia, sung for a ticket to Hollywood.

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was seriously injured by a valve cap during a pressure test at a New Jersey college.The incident happened Tuesday morning at a campus building on Ramapo Valley road at Ramapo College in Mahwah.Officials say workers were on the second floor conducting a pressure test on a cooling line when it blew a gasket.The gasket hit a construction worker who was then rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released a statement on the incident."There was no explosion on site. The employees were testing an 8" chiller pipe with pressure. The employee was struck in the shoulder and head by a valve cap. The employee was transported by ambulance to Hackensack Hospital. The employee worked for Mechanical Associates of New Jersey. They had 3 employees on site. They do not have history in the past 5 years. They had an inspection on 8/11/05 incompliance, 6/16/06 issued violation for 1926.303(c)(3) grinder without guard, and 11/28/07 incompliance. OSHA is investigating the accident. They have a total of 6 months to complete it and release their findings."----------