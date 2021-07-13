Man suffers burns in random liquid attack on Manhattan sidewalk

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10875085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The scene that played out during severe weather Thursday, with people wading through waist-deep water, is alarming and dangerous.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man suffered second-degree burns after being doused in an unknown liquid in a random attack in Midtown Manhattan.It happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 5, near the southwest corner of West 47th Street and Sixth Avenue.Police say the 57-year-old victim was walking along the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown individual from behind.The individual, in an unprovoked attack, threw an unknown liquid substance on the man before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.There were no words exchanged prior to or during the assault.The victim took himself to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center the next day, where he was treated for second-degree burns on his back.The assailant is described as an adult male with a light complexion, approximately 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.He was last seen shirtless, wearing black shorts.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------