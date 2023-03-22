Police are searching for the man who raped a woman near the Greenwood cemetery.

Search for man who raped woman near Brooklyn cemetery

GREENWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who they say raped a woman near a cemetery.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday at 27th Street and 5th Avenue near Green-Wood Cemetery.

Police say the man tried to talk to the 49-year-old woman, and then pushed her to the ground, threatened her, and pulled her into a nearby driveway where he forcibly raped her.

He demanded more sex acts from the victim, and when she refused he punched her in the head.

He ran off eastbound on 27th Street and then northbound on 5th Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The attacker is described as a man with a medium build, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, black shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

